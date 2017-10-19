Skip to content

Get Ready to ShakeOut!


People ShakeOut worldwide.
Find your region below.
Everyone, everywhere
should practice
earthquake safety.
Millions of people in
schools, organizations,
and homes participate!
International ShakeOut Day is October 19, but you can drill on any day.

AS EASY AS 1, 2, 3!


1 Register Today
2 Spread the Word
3 Hold Your Drill

FIND YOUR REGION

Most participants are in one of the Official ShakeOut Regions listed below (with current registration totals). People and organizations in other countries can also register.

All regions participate on October 19, 2017 unless specified.

:


U.S. MULTI-STATE REGIONS

Central U.S.
Central U.S.

(AL AR IA IL IN KS KY LA
MO MS NE OH OK TN)		 NorthEast
NorthEast

(CT MA ME NH NJ
NY PA RI VT)		 SouthEast
SouthEast

(DC DE FL GA MD
NC SC VA WV)		 Upper MidWest
Upper MidWest

(MI MN ND SD WI)



U.S. STATES AND TERRITORIES

Alaska Alaska
 American Samoa
American Samoa


 Arizona Arizona
 California California
CNMI CNMI
 Colorado Colorado
 Guam Guam
 Hawaii Hawaii
Idaho Idaho
 Montana
Montana


 Nevada Nevada
 New Mexico New Mexico
Oregon Oregon
 Puerto Rico Puerto Rico
 Texas Texas
 Utah
Utah

()
U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Virgin Is.
 Washington Washington
 Wyoming Wyoming



CANADIAN PROVINCES AND TERRITORIES

British Columbia British Columbia
 Quebec Quebec
 Yukon Yukon



OTHER COUNTRIES

Japan
Japan
362,669
(Various Dates)		 New Zealand New Zealand
No 2017 Drill		 Global ShakeOut Other Countries



©2017 SCEC Southern California Earthquake Center @ USC
Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills Step 1: Secure it now! Step 2: Make a plan Step 3: Make disaster kits Step 4: Is your place safe? Step 5: Drop, Cover, and Hold On Step 6: Check it out! Step 7: Communicate and recover!